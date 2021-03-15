EU regulator to meet on Thursday to discuss AstraZeneca vaccine

FILE PHOTO: The exterior of the European Medicines Agency is seen in Amsterdam, Netherlands, December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo

(Reuters) - The European medicines regulator said on Monday it would hold a meeting this week on the information gathered into whether the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine contributed to thromboembolic events in those inoculated.

While its investigation is ongoing, the European Medicines Agency remains of the view that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine in preventing COVID-19 outweigh the risks of side effects. (bit.ly/3trmufB)