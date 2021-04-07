Estonia suspends AstraZeneca shots for people under 60

FILE PHOTO: An Estonian police officer checks documents at the border crossing point as Estonia reintroduces border control and a ban to enter Estonia for foreigners as a preventive measure against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Valga, Estonia March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

(Reuters) - Estonia on Wednesday suspended the use of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine for people under the age of 60, the Baltic country’s public broadcaster reported.

It said the decision responded to reports that the vaccine may be associated with a rare blood clotting syndrome and, quoting the head of the government’s scientific advisory council Irja Lutsar, said it would remain in effect pending further information being made available about the matter.