Factbox: AstraZeneca's potential coronavirus vaccine

(Reuters) - British drugmaker AstraZeneca’s latest agreement to manufacture its potential COVID-19 vaccine, with Cobra Biologics, aims for first delivery of the candidate shot to the UK in September.
It is one of many treatments being tested around the world as drugmakers race to combat the pandemic that has killed more than 431,000 globally. There are currently no approved treatments or vaccines for COVID-19.
Here are the main details about the experimental vaccine and AstraZeneca’s steps so far to agree supply and production deals:
It was developed by the University of Oxford and licensed to AstraZeneca, and is a recombinant viral vector vaccine. It uses a weakened version of the common-cold virus spiked with proteins from the novel coronavirus to build immunity.
Likely to provide protection against contracting COVID-19 for about a year.
The shot, AZD1222, would cost about 2.5 euros ($2.8) per dose in Europe, according to Italy’s health ministry, and the company does not expect to profit from it during the pandemic. The costs in other regions have not been disclosed.
Currently in late-stage clinical trials in humans in Britain. Brazil and the United States have also approved trials. (bit.ly/3hA8T03)
First indication on efficacy would likely come in June or July.
Data from studies is expected by August to September.
Delivery of first dose expected between September and October.
Experts predict a safe and effective vaccine could take 12-18 months to develop.
Currently at 2.1 billion
Even before indications or conclusive evidence of the vaccine’s success or failure, AstraZeneca has signed deals to produce the shot with:
FIRM BASED IN DEAL VALUE FOR FURTHER
Cobra U.S. Undisclosed One million
Biosciences doses per
month
Catalent U.S. Undisclosed Vial
filling and
packaging
Emergent U.S. $87 million 300 million
BioSolution doses
s
Serum India Undisclosed One billion
Institute doses for
of India low and
middle-inco
me
countries,
with 400
million
before end
of 2020
Oxford UK Undisclosed Undisclosed
Biomedica doses
REGION/FIRM DOSES FUNDING DELIVERIES FURTHER
France, 300 750 By end of
Germany, million, million 2020
Italy and the with option euros
Netherlands of for 300
under additional mln
Inclusive 100 million
Vaccines
Alliance
(IVA)
Italy (part 75 million 185 By end of
of IVA) million 2020
euros
Serum One Unknown 400 million
Institute of billion, before the
India unspecified end of 2020
number of
doses will
go to India
Epidemic 300 million $750 Some before
response million, end of 2020
group CEPI with
and Vaccine $383
alliance GAVI from
CEPI
United States 300 million $1.2 By Oct
billion
United 100 million Unknown By Sept/Oct
Kingdom
AstraZeneca is also in talks with Spain, Japan, Russia, Brazil and China
