Factbox: AstraZeneca's potential coronavirus vaccine

(Reuters) - British drugmaker AstraZeneca’s latest agreement to manufacture its potential COVID-19 vaccine, with Cobra Biologics, aims for first delivery of the candidate shot to the UK in September.

FILE PHOTO: The company logo for pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

It is one of many treatments being tested around the world as drugmakers race to combat the pandemic that has killed more than 431,000 globally. There are currently no approved treatments or vaccines for COVID-19.

For a FACTBOX on vaccines and treatments, click here:

Here are the main details about the experimental vaccine and AstraZeneca’s steps so far to agree supply and production deals:

TYPE:

It was developed by the University of Oxford and licensed to AstraZeneca, and is a recombinant viral vector vaccine. It uses a weakened version of the common-cold virus spiked with proteins from the novel coronavirus to build immunity.

PROTECTION DURATION:

Likely to provide protection against contracting COVID-19 for about a year.

EXPECTED COST:

The shot, AZD1222, would cost about 2.5 euros ($2.8) per dose in Europe, according to Italy’s health ministry, and the company does not expect to profit from it during the pandemic. The costs in other regions have not been disclosed.

TRIALS:

Currently in late-stage clinical trials in humans in Britain. Brazil and the United States have also approved trials. (bit.ly/3hA8T03)

TIMELINE:

First indication on efficacy would likely come in June or July.

Data from studies is expected by August to September.

Delivery of first dose expected between September and October.

Experts predict a safe and effective vaccine could take 12-18 months to develop.

TARGET DOSES:

Currently at 2.1 billion

MANUFACTURING DEALS:

Even before indications or conclusive evidence of the vaccine’s success or failure, AstraZeneca has signed deals to produce the shot with:

(Most recent first)

FIRM BASED IN DEAL VALUE FOR FURTHER

Cobra U.S. Undisclosed One million

Biosciences doses per

month

Catalent U.S. Undisclosed Vial

filling and

packaging

Emergent U.S. $87 million 300 million

BioSolution doses

s

Serum India Undisclosed One billion

Institute doses for

of India low and

middle-inco

me

countries,

with 400

million

before end

of 2020

Oxford UK Undisclosed Undisclosed

Biomedica doses

SUPPLY DEALS:

(Most recent first)

REGION/FIRM DOSES FUNDING DELIVERIES FURTHER

France, 300 750 By end of

Germany, million, million 2020

Italy and the with option euros

Netherlands of for 300

under additional mln

Inclusive 100 million

Vaccines

Alliance

(IVA)

Italy (part 75 million 185 By end of

of IVA) million 2020

euros

Serum One Unknown 400 million

Institute of billion, before the

India unspecified end of 2020

number of

doses will

go to India

Epidemic 300 million $750 Some before

response million, end of 2020

group CEPI with

and Vaccine $383

alliance GAVI from

CEPI

United States 300 million $1.2 By Oct

billion

United 100 million Unknown By Sept/Oct

Kingdom

AstraZeneca is also in talks with Spain, Japan, Russia, Brazil and China

Sources: Reuters reporting, press releases

($1 = 0.8850 euros)