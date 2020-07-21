Factbox: AstraZeneca's potential coronavirus vaccine

(Reuters) - AstraZeneca’s experimental COVID-19 vaccine was safe and produced an immune response in early-stage clinical trials in healthy volunteers, data showed on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: The company logo for pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Drugmakers are racing to combat the pandemic that has now killed nearly 600,000 people.

There are no approved vaccines for COVID-19, but the World Health Organization (WHO) has said AstraZeneca’s shot is one of the leading candidates.

Here are the main details about AstraZeneca’s experimental vaccine and its supply and production deals:

TYPE:

— The shot, AZD1222, is a recombinant viral vector vaccine developed by Oxford University.

— It is licensed to AstraZeneca.

— Uses weakened version of a common-cold virus that encodes instructions for making proteins from the novel coronavirus to build immunity.

PROTECTION DURATION:

— Likely to provide protection for about a year.

EXPECTED COST:

— An AZD1222 shot would cost about 2.5 euros ($2.8) per dose in Europe, according to Italy’s health ministry.

— AstraZeneca does not expect to profit from it during the pandemic.

— Costs in other regions not disclosed.

TRIALS:

— Late-stage trials are currently underway in Britain, Brazil And South Africa and are due to start in the United States.

— Mexico is in talks to run trials.

TIMELINE:

— Data showed that the vaccine was safe and produced an immune response in early-stage clinical trials in healthy volunteers, with a stronger immune response in 10 people given an extra dose of the vaccine after 28 days.

— Data from late-stage studies is expected by August to September.

— Delivery of first dose expected between September and October.

— Experts predict a safe and effective vaccine could take 12-18 months to develop.

TARGET DOSES:

— More than 2.1 billion

TIE-UPS:

— Under U.S. backing, AstraZeneca has tied-up with IQVIA to speed up trials. Even before indications or conclusive evidence of the vaccine’s success or failure, AstraZeneca has signed deals to produce and supply the shot.

Sources: Reuters reporting, press releases