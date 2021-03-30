Germany decides AstraZeneca vaccine can be used for over 60s, document shows

FILE PHOTO: Medical personnel prepares AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the general practice of Doctor Claudia Schramm as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Maintal, Germany, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN (Reuters) - German federal and state health ministries agreed that from Wednesday AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine can be used for people aged 60 and older following further reports of a rare brain blood disorder, a document on their agreement showed.

Acting on advice from Germany’s vaccine committee, known as STIKO, the health ministries also agreement the Anglo-Swedish firm’s vaccine could be used for high-risk patients aged below 60.