Highlights: AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine can be 90% effective, results show

LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Britain’s AstraZeneca said on Monday its vaccine for the novel coronavirus could be around 90% effective without any serious side effects, the latest drugmaker to unveil positive interim data in a scientific race to curb a global pandemic.

FILE PHOTO: A test tube labelled with the word Vaccine is seen in front of AstraZeneca logo in this illustration taken, September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Below are highlights from a press conference given by AstraZeneca and Oxford University following the release of the trial results of their vaccine.

ANDREW POLLARD, DIRECTOR OF THE OXFORD VACCINE GROUP

“The vaccine is very well tolerated in older adults, in fact it is better tolerated.”

MENE PANGALOS, ASTRAZENECA’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF BIOPHARMACEUTICALS R&D

“Both dose regimens are well tolerated... and the half dose + full dose is even better tolerated.”

PASCAL SORIOT, CEO OF ASTRAZENECA

“Being able to vaccinate more people faster is a really a big plus.”

ANDREW POLLARD, DIRECTOR OF THE OXFORD VACCINE GROUP

“This means we have a vaccine for the world.

“It prevents severe disease and hospitalisation.

“This is an incredibly exciting moment for human health.”