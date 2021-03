FILE PHOTO: Netherland's Health Minister Hugo De Jonge speaks ahead of the first COVID-19 vaccination in the Netherlands, the last country in the European Union to start vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Veghel, Netherlands, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/Pool

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Dutch health minister on Thursday said the Netherlands would resume using the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine next week now that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said the shot is still safe after a review.

The minister, Hugo de Jonge, said at a press conference that the Netherlands would resume vaccinations at “full steam” next week.