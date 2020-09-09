Business News
September 9, 2020 / 3:25 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

AstraZeneca may resume COVID-19 vaccine trials next week: FT

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A sign is seen at an AstraZeneca site in Macclesfield, central England May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

(Reuters) - British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc could resume trials for its experimental coronavirus vaccine next week, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people associated with the trials. (on.ft.com/3m4ytwt)

The London-listed firm had to pause global trials of its potential vaccine for COVID-19 after an unexplained illness in a participant, which sent its shares lower as the move was seen as dimming prospects for an early rollout.

AstraZeneca did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

