Oxford to test inhaled version of COVID-19 vaccine with 30 volunteers

(Reuters) - Oxford University said on Thursday it was launching a study to investigate immune responses of a nasal administration of its COVID-19 vaccine developed with AstraZeneca, with 30 health volunteers aged 18 to 40 for the initial trial.

British researchers last September said that inhaled versions of COVID-19 vaccine candidates developed by Oxford University and Imperial College will be tested to see if they deliver a localised immune response in the respiratory tract.