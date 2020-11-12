AstraZeneca's cancer drug fails to meet main goal in COVID-19 trials

FILE PHOTO: AstraZeneca's logo is reflected in a drop on a syringe needle in this illustration taken November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

(Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc said on Thursday its blood cancer treatment, Calquence, failed to meet the main goal of mid-stage trials, testing it in patients hospitalized with respiratory symptoms of COVID-19.

The drugmaker called the results from the study disappointing but said it remained committed to its clinical trials for its COVID-19 vaccine, developed in partnership with Oxford University, and its long-acting antibody combination.

Results from the trials will not impact approved indications or pending approvals for Calquence in patients with blood cancers, the company said.