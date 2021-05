FILE PHOTO: The logo for AstraZeneca is seen outside its North America headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

(Reuters) - AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine was only slightly less effective against the variant first found in India than the strain identified in Kent, the company’s Chief Executive Officer Pascal Soriot said in an interview with Financial Times on Friday.

He added the company is in talks with governments, including the United Kingdom, about new contracts for booster doses.