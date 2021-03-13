AstraZeneca flags supply shortfall to EU, aims for 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in first-half

(This March 12th story corrects first-quarter target to 30 million from 3 million)

(Reuters) - AstraZeneca said on Friday that export restrictions would reduce delivery of its COVID-19 vaccines to the European Union in the first quarter and likely to impact deliveries in the second quarter.

The British drugmaker said it aimed to deliver 100 million doses of the vaccine to the EU in the first half of the year, out of which it is targeting 30 million in the first quarter.

“Half of the EU’s supply in the second quarter, and 10 million doses in the first quarter were due to be sourced from the company’s international supply chain,” AstraZeneca said.

"Unfortunately, export restrictions will reduce deliveries in the first quarter, and are likely to affect deliveries in the second quarter." (bit.ly/2OiVEHG)

AstraZeneca had told the EU it expects to deliver less than half the COVID-19 vaccines it was contracted to supply in the second quarter, an EU official told Reuters last month. It had committed to supplying EU with 180 mln doses.