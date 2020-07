FILE PHOTO: Keisha Lance Bottoms, Mayor of Atlanta, Georgia, speaks at the Concordia Summit in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said on Monday that she has tested positive for COVID-19, but has not shown symptoms of the virus.

She gave no information about her diagnosis, whether she is under quarantine and when she was tested.

“COVID-19 has literally hit home,” the first-term mayor of Georgia’s state capital city said on Twitter.