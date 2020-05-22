Patriots owner Kraft's Super Bowl ring sells for $1.025 million

FILE PHOTO: New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft with his Super Bowl championship ring at the 2017 Oscars Vanity Fair Party - Beverly Hills, California, U.S. - 26/02/17 – . REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/File Photo

(Reuters) - New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s Super Bowl LI championship ring was auctioned off for $1.025 million on Thursday, with proceeds going towards the ‘All In Challenge’ which aims to feed those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The winner, whose identity was not disclosed, will be flown to Boston on Kraft’s private jet and taken to the Gillette Stadium, where he will receive the customised ring from the Patriots owner.

The ring contains 283 diamonds as a tribute to New England’s comeback win against Atlanta Falcons in which Kraft’s side overcame a 28-3 deficit before clinching a 34-28 overtime victory in 2017.

Bidding for the ring began at $75,000 but crossed the $1 million mark with over nine days remaining in the auction.

“What could I do that would be special?” Kraft said while putting the ring up for auction.

“I thought about what is going on at this time and wanted to give something of extreme value... So I thought it would be good to give this ring, our fifth Super Bowl win, because it showed how we came back.”

The ‘All In Challenge’ has raised over $45 million as of Friday.