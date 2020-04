FILE PHOTO: A man walks next to an Audi logo during the MQ! Innovation Summit at the Phoenix Center in Beijing, China December 4, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Audi (NSUG.DE), a unit of Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), said on Thursday it saw deliveries, revenue and operating profit “significantly below” last year as the coronavirus outbreak plays out.

The grim outlook comes after deliveries of cars dropped 21.1% in the first quarter.