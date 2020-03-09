Australia PM considering cash handout as part of fiscal stimulus - Sky News

FILE PHOTO: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks during a joint press conference held with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at Admiralty House in Sydney, Australia, February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is considering cash handouts to ordinary citizens as part of an expected A$10 billion ($6.50 billion) fiscal stimulus package, Sky News reported on Monday.

However, the idea was facing fierce opposition from Finance and Treasury officials, Sky added.

Also on the table are wage subsidies for small businesses and business tax incentives as Morrison’s government work to combat the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.