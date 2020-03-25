Decision to allow passengers off Ruby Princess was by NSW state: Australian Border Force

SYDNEY (Reuters) - New South Wales state’s health department allowed passengers off the coronavirus-stricken Ruby Princess cruise ship as they determined it to be “low risk”, a top Australian Border Force (ABF) official said on Wednesday.

ABF Commissioner Michael Outram was speaking in Canberra, days after 2,700 passengers disembarked from the Ruby Princess in Sydney harbour, with 48 on board subsequently testing positive for the virus.

Outram said the health departments of respective states and territories were responsible for human biosecurity-related matters.