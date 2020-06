FILE PHOTO: Travelers wearing protective face masks depart the arrivals section of the international terminal of Kingsford Smith International Airport the morning after Australia implemented an entry ban on non-citizens and non-residents intended to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sydney, Australia, March 21, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s restrictions on its international borders are likely to continue for “some time to come”, Trade Minister Simon Birmingham said on Wednesday.

“Keeping those border restrictions largely in place is a price we have to pay to keep COVID-19 under control,” Birmingham said in a speech to the National Press Club.