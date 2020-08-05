Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of coronavirus pandemic

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s second most populous state of Victoria on Wednesday reported its deadliest day of the coronavirus outbreak with 15 fatalities in the last 24 hours and a record daily rise in infections.

The state reported 725 new cases compared with 439 a day earlier. It recorded its previous one-day high of 723 cases and 13 deaths last week.

Victoria earlier this week imposed a night curfew, tightened restrictions on people’s daily movements and ordered large parts of the local economy to close to slow the spread of coronavirus.

More military personnel have been deployed to curb infections and anyone breaking isolation orders could face fines of up to A$20,000 ($14,334).