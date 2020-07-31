Australia's Victoria reports eight coronavirus deaths, 627 new cases in last 24 hours

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s second most populous state of Victoria on Friday reported eight deaths from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours and 627 new cases, compared with a record 723 cases and 13 deaths a day earlier.

The deaths take the state’s total fatalities from the pandemic to 112, which is more than half of Australia’s total death tally.

The state now has topped more than 10,000 cases, with total infections in the country at just over 17,000.