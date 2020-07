FILE PHOTO: Police officers patrol the grounds outside a public housing tower, reopened the previous night after being locked down in response to an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Melbourne, Australia, July 10, 2020. REUTERS/Sandra Sanders/File Photo

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s second-most populous state of Victoria said on Thursday two men in their 80s died overnight from the coronavirus, as the state logged a record daily rise in new infections.

Victoria reported 317 new daily cases, the highest since the pandemic began. The state’s previous high of 288 new cases came last week.