July 21, 2020 / 1:27 AM / Updated an hour ago

Australia's Victoria state reports 374 new cases of coronavirus

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s second most populous state of Victoria reported on Tuesday three deaths from the new coronavirus and logged 374 daily cases of infections compared with 275 cases a day earlier.

A woman in her 100s, a woman in her 90s and a woman in her 80s have all died from the virus, Premier Daniel Andrews said in a media briefing in Melbourne.

The state so far has recorded just under 6,300 total confirmed cases of COVID-19, which is nearly half of the total infections in Australia.

Victoria’s government has enforced a six-week partial lockdown in the city of Melbourne and asked residents to wear face masks when they step outside their houses or risk fines to contain a flare-up in infections.

