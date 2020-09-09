World News
September 9, 2020 / 10:40 PM / Updated 2 minutes ago

Australia's Victoria state reports 51 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths

FILE PHOTO: Fire Services Victoria personnel meet outside a public housing tower, locked down in response to an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Melbourne, Australia, July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Sandra Sanders/File Photo

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s second most populous state of Victoria on Thursday reported 51 new cases and seven deaths from the novel coronavirus, compared with 76 cases and 11 deaths a day earlier.

The state, which is at the centre of Australia’s coronavirus outbreak, has brought the daily rise in cases to double digits in recent days due to a strict lockdown after it touched highs of more than 700 in early August.

Victoria, home to one-quarter of Australia’s 25 million population, now accounts for about 75% of the country’s 26,516 COVID-19 cases and 90% of its 788 deaths.

Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Chris Reese

