World News
September 1, 2020 / 10:43 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia's Victoria state reports 90 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Fire Services Victoria personnel meet outside a public housing tower, locked down in response to an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Melbourne, Australia, July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Sandra Sanders/File Photo

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s coronavirus hot spot of Victoria on Wednesday reported six deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours and 90 new cases of infections.

The country’s second most populous state a day earlier recorded five deaths and 70 cases.

The rise in new infections has eased in recent days in Victoria as the state capital Melbourne begins its fourth week of a six-week lockdown, with authorities scheduled to detail on Sunday the timetable for easing curbs.

Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Sandra Maler

