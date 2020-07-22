World News
July 22, 2020 / 2:56 AM / Updated 41 minutes ago

Australia's Victoria state reports record new cases of coronavirus

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s second most populous state of Victoria reported on Wednesday two new deaths from the coronavirus and logged a record daily increase of 484 new cases compared with 374 cases a day earlier.

Two men in their 90s died overnight from the virus, Premier Daniel Andrews said in a media briefing in Melbourne.

The state recorded its previous one-day high of 428 cases last week.

The Victoria government has asked residents to wear face masks when they step outside their houses or risk fines, and enforced a six-week partial lockdown in the city of Melbourne.

Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below