Australia's Victoria state reports slight rise in new COVID-19 cases

FILE PHOTO: An essential worker wearing a face mask walks past a 'Heroes Wear Masks' sign in Melbourne after it became the first city in Australia to enforce mask-wearing in public as part of efforts to curb a resurgence of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), July 23, 2020. REUTERS/Sandra Sanders

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s second-most populous state of Victoria reported on Tuesday three deaths from the new coronavirus and 28 cases, compared with two deaths and 11 cases a day earlier.

Average cases over the last two weeks in Melbourne, the epicentre of country’s second wave of the coronavirus outbreak, fell below 33, state health authorities said.

Melbourne, the state capital, is on an extended hard lockdown until Sept. 28 and if the two-week average number of infections is below 50 by then, restrictions may be eased.