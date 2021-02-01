Western Australia state reports no new local COVID-19 cases

Shoppers line up outside Coles Supermarket during the COVID-19 pandemic in North Perth, Australia January 31, 2021 in this image obtained from social media. Twitch @Travisty_James via REUTERS

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Western Australia state reported no new local COVID-19 cases on Monday, a day after it recorded its first case in 10 months that prompted authorities to enforce a five-day lockdown in the capital city of Perth.

“These are encouraging signs but it is still early days,” state Premier Mark McGowan told reporters.

From Sunday evening until Friday, people in the city of 2 million must stay home, except for essential work, healthcare, grocery shopping or exercise, with visits to hospitals and nursing homes banned.