Australia to buy 10 million additional doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

A medical worker fills a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, at the CHIREC Delta Hospital in Brussels, Belgium February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia will buy 10 million additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine jointly developed by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc and Germany’s BioNTech, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday.

“These additional vaccines have been secured consistent with our requirements,” Morrison told reporters in Canberra.

Australia last week approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use for people aged 16 years and older, and expects to begin inoculation at 80,000 doses per week by the end of February.