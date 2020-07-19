Australia's Victoria state reports 363 new coronavirus cases

FILE PHOTO: Police officers patrol the grounds outside a public housing tower, reopened the previous night after being locked down in response to an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Melbourne, Australia, July 10, 2020. REUTERS/Sandra Sanders

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australia’s second-most populous state, Victoria, on Sunday reported 363 new cases of the novel coronavirus, after 217 cases were recorded on Saturday.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said people in Melbourne will be required to wear face masks outside their houses or will be fined A$200 ($140) for not complying.

Three more people had died of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total deaths to 38 since the start of the pandemic, Andrews said.