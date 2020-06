FILE PHOTO: Tourists take in the view at a Three Sisters rock formation lookout in Blue Mountains National Park in the wake of regional travel re-opening as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions are eased in New South Wales, in Katoomba, Australia, June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia has effectively eliminated COVID-19 in some parts of the country, its chief medical officer said on Friday.

Australia has recorded 38 cases of the novel coronavirus over last week, Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy told reporters in Canberra. More than half them are travellers returning from overseas and already quarantined in hotels.