Australia investigates possible link of blood clot case to AstraZeneca vaccine

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australia is investigating whether a blood clotting disorder case recorded on Friday is related to the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Michael Kidd said.

Australian media reported that a 44-year-old man was admitted to a Melbourne hospital with possible clotting days after receiving the vaccine.

“Investigators have not at this time confirmed a causal link with the COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine, but investigations are ongoing,” Kidd told a televised briefing.

He added that more details are expected to be known on Saturday.

Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), the medicine and therapeutic regulatory agency, has said previously that AstraZeneca vaccine was not associated with an increase in the overall risk of blood clots.