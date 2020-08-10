Australia reports biggest one day rise in new COVID-19 deaths

FILE PHOTO: Medical personnel administer tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a pop-up testing centre, as the state of New South Wales grapples with an outbreak of new cases, in Sydney, Australia, July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia reported a record number of daily coronavirus deaths on Monday, although the number of new infections in the country’s virus hot spot fell to a near two week low.

Officials in Victoria state, which is the epicentre of Australia’s second coronavirus wave, reported that 19 people died from the virus over the past 24 hours. With other states still to report daily new case and death numbers, that already marks the country’s biggest single day rise in fatalities.

In more positive news, Victoria officials also reported 322 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest number of single day new infections since July 29.

Australia has recorded about 21,000 COVID-19 cases, and 314 deaths, still far fewer than many other developed nations.