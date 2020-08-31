World News
August 31, 2020 / 12:42 AM / Updated an hour ago

Australia reports record one-day rise in COVID-19 deaths

Colin Packham

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A cyclist adjusts his protective face mask in Melbourne after it became the first city in Australia to enforce mask-wearing in public as part of efforts to curb a resurgence of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), July 23, 2020. REUTERS/Sandra Sanders

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia reported a record daily rise in COVID-19 deaths on Monday, although the number of new infections in the country’s virus epicentre fell to a near two-month low.

Victoria state said its COVID-19 death toll rose by 41, including 22 fatalities which came from aged care facilities in the weeks leading up to Aug 27. Australia’s previous one-day high for COVID-19 deaths was recorded on Aug 25 when 25 people died.

Victoria state said it has detected 73 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, the lowest since July 3, with the capital Melbourne four weeks into a six-week lowdown.

Australia has now recorded nearly 26,000 COVID-19 infections and 652 fatalities from the virus - far fewer than other developed countries.

Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Lincoln Feast.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below