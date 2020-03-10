Australia to unveil $1.56 billion health package to combat coronavirus: newspaper report

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia is expected to unveil a A$2.4 billion ($1.56 billion) health package on Wednesday to combat the spread of the coronavirus in the country, The Australian newspaper said in a report.

The emergency health package will be in addition to the multi-­billion-dollar economic stimulus package, which is expected to be announced on Thursday, the newspaper said.

The latest funding package would include the A$500 million announced last week by the federal government to support the costs on the health system from the virus outbreak, the report said.

The A$2.4 billion package proposes setting up of 100 fever clinics across the country and allow people with flu symptoms to make video calls from their homes to doctors, the report said.