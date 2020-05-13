Australians told to 'maintain vigilance' as coronavirus curbs eased

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australians need to stay on guard against new outbreaks of novel coronavirus as mobility restrictions are eased across the country this week, authorities said, as the death toll rose to 98 on Wednesday.

A worker disinfects a bench at Westmead Hospital amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sydney, Australia, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Australia is one of the most successful countries in its handling of the pandemic, with about 7,000 cases and the average daily increase sliding to just 0.14%.

But the COVID-19 crisis would be a “marathon, not a sprint”, Prime Minister and Cabinet Secretary Philip Gaetjens told a parliamentary committee as it began looking into Australia’s response to the pandemic on Wednesday.

New South Wales state, of which Sydney is the capital, recorded six new cases overnight after zero on Tuesday, with three linked to community transmission.

The death toll rose after an 81-year-old woman who contracted the virus on the Ruby Princess cruise ship died overnight.

With some mobility restrictions set to be lifted in New South Wales, the country’s most populous state on Friday, Premier Gladys Berejiklian warned residents to not let their guard down.

“It is important for us to all take precautions because there will be many more people out and about (from Friday), and out and about for recreation as opposed to other reasons,” Berejiklian told reporters.

“We should feel very fortunate we are in this position as we ease restrictions ... but it also means we have to maintain our vigilance and get tested if we have the mildest symptoms.”

In Victoria, where lockdown laws are being eased to allow small dinner parties, fishing and hikes, new cases rose by seven on Wednesday after 17 the previous day.

Images on social media showed Melbourne residents braving cold and wet weather to enjoy their newfound freedom.

Australia hopes to remove most of the restrictions imposed in March within three months in an attempt to get nearly one million people back to work.

Despite the relatively swift resumption of economic activity, Australia is facing its biggest economic contraction on record with unemployment seen doubling to almost 10% by June. [nL4N2CQ0JK]

However, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg expects a rapid economic recovery once the lockdown rules are eased. [nL4N2CU05X]