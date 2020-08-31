World News
Australia's COVID-19 deaths in virus hotspot fall to two-week low

FILE PHOTO: Fire Services Victoria members write each other's names on their hazmat suits as they prepare to enter a public housing tower, locked down in response to an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Melbourne, Australia, July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Sandra Sanders/File Photo

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s second-most populous state Victoria - the epicentre for COVID-19 infections in the country - on Tuesday reported the lowest one-day rise in deaths from the virus in two weeks as a second-wave outbreak eases.

Victoria said five people died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the lowest one-day rise in fatalities since Aug. 15, while 70 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a seven-week low.

The fall in the number of COVID-19 cases comes as the state capital Melbourne begins its fourth week of a six-week lockdown that sees residents confined to their homes, a nightly curfew imposed and large parts of the state economy ordered to close.

Australia has now recorded nearly 26,000 COVID-19 infections and 657 fatalities from the virus - far fewer than many other developed countries.

While the country has largely avoided high casualty numbers, restrictions to slow the spread of the virus have taken a significant toll on its economy.

