Australia reports record one-day rise in COVID-19 deaths

FILE PHOTO: A cyclist adjusts his protective face mask in Melbourne after it became the first city in Australia to enforce mask-wearing in public as part of efforts to curb a resurgence of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), July 23, 2020. REUTERS/Sandra Sanders

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia reported a record daily rise in COVID-19 deaths on Monday, although the number of new infections in the country’s virus epicentre fell to a near two-month low.

Victoria state said its COVID-19 death toll rose by 41, including 22 fatalities which came from aged care facilities in the weeks leading up to Aug 27. Australia’s previous one-day high for COVID-19 deaths was recorded on Aug 25 when 25 people died.

Victoria state said it has detected 73 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, the lowest since July 3, with the capital Melbourne four weeks into a six-week lowdown.

Australia has now recorded nearly 26,000 COVID-19 infections and 652 fatalities from the virus - far fewer than other developed countries.