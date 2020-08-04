Australian state to deploy military, impose hefty fines to enforce virus isolation

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective face mask walks in a street in Melbourne after it became the first city in Australia to enforce mask-wearing in public as part of efforts to curb a resurgence of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), July 23, 2020. REUTERS/Sandra Sanders

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s second-most populous state Victoria said on Tuesday military personnel will be deployed to enforce COVID-19 isolation orders, with anyone caught in breach of those rules facing tough new fines.

Victoria earlier this week imposed a night curfew, tightened restrictions on people’s daily movements and ordered large parts of the local economy to close to slow the spread of coronavirus.

But nearly a third of those who had contracted COVID-19 were not home isolating when checked on by officials, requiring tough new penalties, Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews said on Tuesday.

Andrews said 500 military personnel will this week deploy to Victoria to bolster enforcement of self-isolation orders, with fines of nearly A$5,000 ($3,559.00) for breaching stay at home orders. The only exemption will be for urgent medical care.

“There is literally no reason for you to leave your home and if you were to leave your home and not be found there, you will have a very difficult time convincing Victoria police that you have a lawful reason,” Andrews told reporters in Melbourne .

Victoria on Tuesday reported 439 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. Andrews said 11 people had died from the virus since Monday. In total, Australia has recorded nearly 19,000 COVID-19 cases and 232 fatalities, far few than many other developed nations.