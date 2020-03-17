'Do not travel overseas': Australia raises restriction to highest level

FILE PHOTO: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks during a joint press conference held with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at Admiralty House in Sydney, Australia, February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday strongly discouraged the country’s residents against all overseas travel as he declared a human biosecurity emergency and banned all non-essential indoor gatherings of more than 100 people.

“The travel advice to every Australian is ‘Do not travel abroad’. Do not go overseas,” he said.

Morrison said the advice was that schools should remain open as the country tries to control the spread of the virus that has affected about 425 people in Australia.

Morrison also flagged further economic stimulus measures.