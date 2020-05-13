Austria says plans to fully reopen border with Switzerland

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria the same basic plan for reopening its borders with Switzerland and Liechtenstein as for its frontier with Germany, which it has already announced will fully reopen on June 15, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Wednesday.

“Fundamentally we will have the same procedure as with Germany. That means it happens in two phases ... There is not just the full opening on June 15 but also a loosening on May 15,” Kurz told a news conference, adding that the finishing touches to an agreement were being made.