Austria's Swiss and Liechtenstein borders to fully reopen on June 15

FILE PHOTO: Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz addresses the media behind a plexiglass screen, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Vienna, Austria May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria has struck the same border-opening agreement with Switzerland and Liechtenstein as the one it previously announced with Germany, to fully allow travel from June 15, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Friday.

“We have reached an agreement with Germany, Liechtenstein and Switzerland, namely a significant easing from today and a full opening of borders from June 15,” he told a news conference, adding that talks were under way with its eastern European neighbours.