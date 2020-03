FILE PHOTO: Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer attends a news conference in Vienna, Austria February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria is banning indoor events of more than 100 people and outdoor events of more than 500 in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said on Tuesday.

The measure is part of a package that also includes denying entry to people arriving from Italy with only a few exceptions. The measures were announced by Nehammer and Chancellor Sebastian Kurz at a joint news conference.