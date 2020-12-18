Austria will go into third lockdown on Dec. 26, government says

Slideshow ( 2 images )

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria will go into coronavirus lockdown for a third time after Christmas, the government confirmed on Friday, just 11 days after the country’s second lockdown ended.

Non-essential shops that reopened last week will close, reopening the week of Jan. 18 along with restaurants, schools, museums and theatres, the government said in a statement.

Mass coronavirus tests will be held on Jan. 15-17, allowing those who test negative to be freed from lockdown. Those who do not get tested must stay in lockdown until Jan. 24, the statement said.