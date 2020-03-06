Austria introducing 'spot' health checks at Italian border

FILE PHOTO: Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz meets Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (not pictured) at Downing Street in London, Britain, February 25, 2020. Matt Dunham/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria is introducing “spot” health checks at its border with Italy for two weeks as of next week in response to the coronavirus outbreak, in which Italy is the hardest-hit country in Europe, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Friday.

Austria is also banning direct flights to South Korea, Iran and the Italian cities of Milan and Bologna because of how the virus has spread there, Kurz told a news conference with his interior and health ministers.