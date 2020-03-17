Austria optimistic to flatten spread of coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: Health Minister Rudolf Anschober addresses the media in Vienna, Austria March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria is optimistic to be able to reduce the increase in new coronavirus cases within the next days and it is well equipped with the necessary kits for testing, health minister Rudolf Anschober said at a news conference in Vienna.

“There are already reductions on some days but this is not a general trend yet,” Anschober said on Tuesday with regard to the increase of new cases. The aim of the government’s measures was to further delay the broad spread of the virus.

There was an increase of 31% in cases in the past 24 hours, he said. This goal is to get below 20% to gain time, Anschober added.