FILE PHOTO: Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz meets Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (not pictured) at Downing Street in London, Britain, February 25, 2020. Matt Dunham/Pool via REUTERS

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria will deny entry to people arriving from Italy in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Tuesday.

Other measures include stopping university lectures and encouraging companies to let employees work from home, he added.

Related Coverage Austria bans indoor events of more than 100 people, minister says