Austrian province of Tyrol on lockdown

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria’s province of Tyrol, a popular tourist region with a population of 750,000, imposed a lockdown from Thursday until April 5 to curb the spread of coronavirus, the local government said.

Several ski resorts including Ischgl and St Anton have been put under quarantine in recent days as they are seen as hotspots for the spread of the virus in Austria. The western province has reported 474 out of Austria’s 1646 cases.

People are only allowed to leave their villages or towns when it is necessary to cover basic needs, to provide services of general interest or to get to work, Tyrol governor Guenther Platter said.

Only people who live in Tyrol, work in the critical infrastructure or supply goods are allowed to enter the province, he added.

The movement of goods is permitted under certain conditions.