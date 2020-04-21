Austrian restaurants, churches and some schools to reopen from May 15

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz attends a news conference during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Vienna, Austria, April 21, 2020. Helmut Fohringer/Pool via REUTERS

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria will further loosen its coronavirus lockdown on May 15 by allowing restaurants to reopen and religious services to resume, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Tuesday.

Schools are already due to reopen for school leavers in early May. Kurz told a news conference that schools would reopen for other years in a step-by-step process beginning on May 15. The country let DIY and garden centres as well as smaller shops reopen a week ago. Larger shops are due to follow from May 1.