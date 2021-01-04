British, South African corornavirus mutations detected in Austria

A health care worker collects a swab sample from a man during a rapid antigen test for army members and volunteers before the start of a mass test of Vienna's population, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Vienna, Austria, December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

BERLIN (Reuters) - Austria has found four cases of the coronavirus mutation first detected in Britain and one case of the South African mutation, Franz Allerberger of public health agency AGES told a news conference on Monday.

Both Britain and South Africa have discovered new, more infectious variants in the coronavirus in recent weeks that have driven a surge in cases.

Allerberger said the four cases of the UK variant had been found in an Austrian man who arrived from London on Dec. 21, an Austrian 12-year-old girl who travelled from England on Dec. 18, and two Slovak children who are siblings, while the South African variant had been detected in a 30-year-old Austrian woman who returned from vacation in South Africa on Dec. 6.